Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4,152.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 173,248 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,246,367,000 after acquiring an additional 377,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,617,000 after purchasing an additional 533,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $502,585,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in 3M by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after buying an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,168,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,875,000 after acquiring an additional 164,236 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.43.

Read Our Latest Report on MMM

3M Stock Down 2.1 %

MMM stock opened at $128.60 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $134.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.