Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 144,943 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 144,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Umpqua Bank grew its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 5,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.1% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Stryker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 185,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $358.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $364.36. The company has a market capitalization of $136.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

