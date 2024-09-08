StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Director Jay Lynne Fleming Sells 75,500 Shares

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) Director Jay Lynne Fleming sold 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$377,500.00.

Jay Lynne Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Jay Lynne Fleming sold 67,400 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$337,006.74.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a one year low of C$3.68 and a one year high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SVI. National Bankshares upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.88.

About StorageVault Canada

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

