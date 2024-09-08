StockNews.com Upgrades Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

XPER has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a top pick rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xperi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Xperi Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $363.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.57. Xperi has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $119.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xperi will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David C. Habiger bought 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,019.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,600 shares of company stock worth $74,698. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xperi by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Xperi by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Featured Articles

