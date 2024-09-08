StockNews.com Lowers Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.99.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $734,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,373,298.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $734,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,373,298.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,869 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,075,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

