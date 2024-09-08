StockNews.com Lowers CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Sidoti raised CBIZ from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th.

CBZ stock opened at $68.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $86.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.92.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.12%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in CBIZ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in CBIZ by 6.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CBIZ by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

