StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
INUV stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.15.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.
