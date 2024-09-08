StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.20 million, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.