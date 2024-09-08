StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance
AEZS stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $12.00.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aeterna Zentaris
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.