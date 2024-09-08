Stephenson & Company Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stephenson & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 14.0% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $170.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $175.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

