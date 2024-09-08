Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.26

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$84.26 and traded as high as C$93.20. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$92.25, with a volume of 81,490 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJ shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$95.50.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$91.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$84.30. The stock has a market cap of C$5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Analysts forecast that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 6.445993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stella-Jones

In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total transaction of C$309,661.50. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

