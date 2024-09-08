Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Steem has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $75.22 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,578.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.68 or 0.00556405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00010102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00113741 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.33 or 0.00313913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00032603 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00036977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00081586 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 470,907,949 coins and its circulating supply is 470,906,537 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

