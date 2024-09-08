Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,725 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $17,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -475.36%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.