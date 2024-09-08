S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $142.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,384,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,687,000 after purchasing an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,055,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

