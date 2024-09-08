Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Citigroup

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CXM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Sprinklr Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000 over the last ninety days. 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $4,395,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Articles

