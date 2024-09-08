Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Lowered to $12.00 at KeyCorp

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson cut Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Sprinklr stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $148,000. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $866,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $2,352,000. Solel Partners LP increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 46.8% in the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,726 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $277,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

