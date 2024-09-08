Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $90.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $5.55.

In other news, Director Steven W. Sansom bought 10,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $2,488,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

