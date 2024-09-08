SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.2% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded down $7.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $537.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,780. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $574.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $548.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

