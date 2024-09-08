SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises 0.8% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chartist Inc. CA owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13,920.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 238.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

XHB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.22. 2,289,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,685. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.81. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $69.32 and a twelve month high of $121.23.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

