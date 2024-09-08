SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Acquired by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13,920.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $112.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average of $106.81.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

