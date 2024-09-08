SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stake Lessened by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.34. 775,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $86.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

