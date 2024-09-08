SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,600,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,040,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,365 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $63.55. 10,756,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,302,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

