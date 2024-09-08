SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,081 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $38,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 152,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,320,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,870. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $37.27.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

