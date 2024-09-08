SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period.

FLRN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $30.72. 1,244,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,568. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

