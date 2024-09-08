SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Acquired by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,463 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $25,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 67,818 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,447,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.53 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

