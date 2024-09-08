Songbird (SGB) Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

Songbird (SGB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Songbird token can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Songbird has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Songbird has a total market cap of $100.85 million and $486,106.86 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,984,506,704 tokens. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is the canary network for Flare, designed to serve as a testing ground for developers before deploying on the main Flare blockchain. The SGB token is used for network operations, testing, governance, and incentives within the Songbird ecosystem. Created by the team behind Flare Network, Songbird plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and reliability of Flare’s blockchain functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

