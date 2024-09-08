Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

SLDP stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Solid Power has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.73.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 million. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 393.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Lesa B. Roe sold 27,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $37,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,241 shares in the company, valued at $201,475.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Solid Power news, Director Lesa B. Roe sold 27,900 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $37,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,475.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $311,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,205.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 649,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,251. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power during the first quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

