Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $282-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.26 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.360-1.390 EPS.
SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.06.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $189,762.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,773.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,446,805 over the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
