SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$26.00 at TD Securities

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.86.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$25.76 on Wednesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$26.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88. The stock has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.25.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

