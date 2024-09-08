SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$26.00 at TD Securities

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.86.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRU.UN
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.