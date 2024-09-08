Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Trading Down 2%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.33. 9,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 14,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.
Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37.
Slate Grocery REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
About Slate Grocery REIT
Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Slate Grocery REIT
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.