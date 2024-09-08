SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $113,297.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $135.72 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $188.01. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

