Sime Armoyan Purchases 600 Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$112.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,200.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Sime Armoyan purchased 800 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$109.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,970.96.

On Friday, August 2nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 200 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$22,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sime Armoyan purchased 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$110.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,152.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Sime Armoyan acquired 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$110.50 per share, with a total value of C$44,200.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Sime Armoyan bought 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$110.50 per share, with a total value of C$11,050.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Sime Armoyan purchased 11,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,221,000.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Sime Armoyan bought 2,900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.75 per share, with a total value of C$321,175.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sime Armoyan acquired 4,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$110.98 per share, with a total value of C$510,525.02.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:MRG.UN traded down C$0.22 on Friday, hitting C$18.26. The company had a trading volume of 25,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,807. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$13.08 and a 1 year high of C$18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$678.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

