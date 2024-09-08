Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIMO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIMO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3,971.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.87. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.07%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.