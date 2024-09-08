Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLAB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $97,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,015,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $105.53 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $154.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.18 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

