Siacoin (SC) Market Capitalization Achieves $236.23 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $236.23 million and $2.18 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,110.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.16 or 0.00554724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00112234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00315206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00032653 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00036616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00081127 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

