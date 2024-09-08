Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.11.

Get Shopify alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.35.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Shopify by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.