Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.750 EPS.

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCVL opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $44.48.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Williams Trading upped their target price on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

