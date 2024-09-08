Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Holdings Lowered by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,952,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF accounts for 7.1% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC owned about 13.99% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $54,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAPE. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 51,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CAPE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.51. 22,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $29.31.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

