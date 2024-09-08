Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (SHZHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on October 11th

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1282 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Shenzhou International Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SHZHY opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. Shenzhou International Group has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $11.47.
About Shenzhou International Group
