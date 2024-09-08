Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5,259.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,114,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056,451 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $242,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $82.00 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $84.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.22.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

