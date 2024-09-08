Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 1.86% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,998.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 90,909 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHJ stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.44. 68,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,146. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.