Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $291.58

Shares of Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 291.58 ($3.83) and traded as high as GBX 296.08 ($3.89). Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 292.50 ($3.85), with a volume of 41,283 shares traded.

Schroder Income Growth Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £203.17 million, a PE ratio of 1,271.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 291.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 281.60.

Schroder Income Growth Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. Schroder Income Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,086.96%.

Schroder Income Growth Company Profile

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

