Sapphire Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $3,731.30 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,271.11 or 0.04177671 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00042202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,880,478,793 coins and its circulating supply is 1,859,941,370 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.