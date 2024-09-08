Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.66

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.77. Sangamo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 3,481,646 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $150.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.25% and a negative net margin of 2,033.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 56.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 576,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 207,476 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

