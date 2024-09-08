San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) and LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Critical Survey

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of LandBridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LandBridge and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LandBridge 0 2 6 0 2.75 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

LandBridge presently has a consensus price target of $33.71, suggesting a potential downside of 2.95%. Given LandBridge’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LandBridge is more favorable than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

This table compares LandBridge and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LandBridge N/A N/A N/A San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 82.97% 466.64% 245.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LandBridge and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LandBridge $100.26 million 25.35 N/A N/A N/A San Juan Basin Royalty Trust $53.39 million N/A $51.64 million $0.42 7.88

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LandBridge.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

