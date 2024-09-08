Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.060-0.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $334.0 million-$336.0 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.160-0.180 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.07.

Get Samsara alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOT

Samsara Stock Up 13.6 %

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05. Samsara has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,801,854 shares of company stock worth $64,479,185. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.