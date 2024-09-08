Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Truist Financial

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

