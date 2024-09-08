Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Performance
SABA opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $8.65.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II
