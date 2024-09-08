Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) fell 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.06. 40,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 62,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 4.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.32. Ryvyl had a negative return on equity of 235.63% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The company had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryvyl Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryvyl by 752.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 106,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 93,904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ryvyl during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

