Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $69.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 120.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $347,923.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,800.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $347,923.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $173,800.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,709,866.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,397.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,752,000 after buying an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,964,000. Finally, Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

